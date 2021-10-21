Deals: The WYSIWYG Web Builder 17 Plus Bundle, save 64%

There is a great deal on the WYSIWYG Web Builder 17 Plus Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The WYSIWYG Web Builder 17 Plus Bundle is available in our deals stor for $89.99, that is a saving of 64% off the normal price.

WYSIWYG Web Builder is an all-in-one software solution that can be used to create complete websites. What-You-See-Is-What-You-Get means that all page elements will be displayed in the same position as in the designer. Unlike fluid (dynamic) layouts, objects depend on the position and size of the objects surrounding them. WYSIWYG Web Builder generates HTML, HTML5, or XHTML tags while you point and click on desired functions. Just drag and drop objects to the page, position them ‘anywhere’ you want, and when you’re finished, publish it to your web server (using the built-in Publish tool). The software gives you full control over the content and layout of your web pages.

This bundle does not only give you a license for WYSIWTG Web Builder 17 but also offers 7 extension packs (a total of 65 paid extensions) to bring your website to life.

Responsive web design. With support for layout grid, flexbox, CSS grid & fixed layouts with breakpoints

With support for layout grid, flexbox, CSS grid & fixed layouts with breakpoints Web fonts. Easily add Google Fonts & other Web Fonts to your website

Easily add Google Fonts & other Web Fonts to your website Animations. More than 150 pre-defined animations & transitions

More than 150 pre-defined animations & transitions Pre-made blocks. Quickly get started with 150+ blocks

Quickly get started with 150+ blocks Forms tools. Send Emails, Upload Files, Store Data in MySQL or CSV, Auto Responder, Form Validation, Conditons/Calculations

Send Emails, Upload Files, Store Data in MySQL or CSV, Auto Responder, Form Validation, Conditons/Calculations Images & media. Image filters, shapes, galleries, carousels, lightboxes, rollover animations, YouTube, Vimeo, HTML5, Video/Audio

Image filters, shapes, galleries, carousels, lightboxes, rollover animations, YouTube, Vimeo, HTML5, Video/Audio Icon libraries. Support for Font Awesome, Material Icons & many other icon libraries

Support for Font Awesome, Material Icons & many other icon libraries Navigation. Navigation buttons, drop down menus, fullscreen menu, mega menu, panel menu, breadcrumb, pagination, & much more

Navigation buttons, drop down menus, fullscreen menu, mega menu, panel menu, breadcrumb, pagination, & much more Extensions. Hundreds of extensions including slideshows, navigation, audio/video, webshops, data viewers, etc

Hundreds of extensions including slideshows, navigation, audio/video, webshops, data viewers, etc One-click publishing. No external FTP program needed. No special hosting required. Supports Secure FTP, FTPS and standard FTP

No external FTP program needed. No special hosting required. Supports Secure FTP, FTPS and standard FTP Drag & drop. Visually design your website, HTML code will be automatically generated

Visually design your website, HTML code will be automatically generated SEO tools. Helps you to make your web pages more search engine friendly

Helps you to make your web pages more search engine friendly Password protect pages. Multi-user login tools. Sign Up, Password Recovery, Online User Administrator, User Roles, etc

Multi-user login tools. Sign Up, Password Recovery, Online User Administrator, User Roles, etc CMS. Built-in (PHP based) Content Management System to allow you or your customers to manage content online

Built-in (PHP based) Content Management System to allow you or your customers to manage content online eCommerce. Integrated support for third party ecommerce solutions like PayPal, Ecwid, Stripe, Snipcart, Paddle, Gumroad, WebMoney, & Vibracart Pro

You can find out more information on this great deal on the WYSIWYG Web Builder 17 Plus Bundle over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals