Deals: The Epic 2022 Adobe Create Cloud Training Bundle, save 97%

We have an awesome deal for our readers of the Epic 2022 Adobe Create Cloud Training Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The Epic 2022 Adobe Create Cloud Training Bundle is available in our deals store for just $29.99, that is a saving of 97% off the normal price.

Learn to design beautiful, high-quality mobile application UI with Adobe XD’s powerful tools and smooth workflow. Master the essential principles and tools of Adobe XD. Journey from concept to completion by creating a sample mobile application. In today’s fast-growing world of excessive competition, more and more designers are moving towards Adobe XD due to its incomparable collection of easy-to-use features. It isn’t just a tool for designing pretty apps, it’s a tool for composing UI components and design patterns that scale without effort as projects grow more complex.

Here is what is included in the bundle:

App Design Guide Using Adobe XD

Adobe XD Masterclass: UI/UX Design from Scratch

Introduction to Adobe Photoshop CC

Adobe Photoshop CC: Master Photoshop Like a Pro Designer

Master Motion Graphics in Adobe After Effects

Adobe Illustrator CC Advanced

The Power of Adobe Illustrator Basics

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Epic 2022 Adobe Create Cloud Training Bundle over at the deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals