Deals: The Complete Google Go Programming Language for Beginners Course

There are an endless number of programming languages out there, and new ones are added on an almost daily basis. To keep on top of the game and broaden your skill set, picking up a few of these new languages never hurts. Google Go (golang) is the programming language created by one of the largest technology names in the world – Google – so having Go in your arsenal is a surefire way to add to your coding credentials. This course will teach you everything you need to know about Go. This course has been designed for those who are familiar with coding and programming languages but have not yet turned their hand to Google Go. It’s also perfect for beginner programmers who want to diversify their skills by learning a new language. It’s not intended for complete beginners learning their first language, although it does make an excellent follow-up course. 4.0/5 average rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Access 45 lectures & 4 hours of content 24/7

Learn Go fundamentals and apply them in real-world scenarios

Get to grip with advanced features like Go Language & Concurrency

Understand & develop your knowledge of programming fundamentals

Build up a knowledge foundation for more advanced programming languages Tools Used LiteIDE: Lite IDE is the open source integrated development environment used in conjunction with Go to write code. If you are unable to use LiteIDE for this course, golang is a useful alternative.

Lite IDE is the open source integrated development environment used in conjunction with Go to write code. If you are unable to use LiteIDE for this course, golang is a useful alternative. Google Go: Go is an open-source programming language developed by Google and used in many of their systems (as well as in other applications not associated with Google). It is compiled in the tradition of C and C++ and is relatively simple to pick up for those with programming experience.

Integrity Training 4.2/5 Instructor Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Integrity Training provides the corporate, government, and education sectors with proven on-demand training for employees. With 20 years in the business, over 600 online training courses, and over 1.2 M students taking the courses, Integrity Training is a name you can trust in workforce training.

