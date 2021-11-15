Deals: The All-in-One NFT Masterclass for Artists & Entrepreneurs Bundle

We have an amazing deal for our readers on the All-in-One NFT Masterclass for Artists & Entrepreneurs Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.

The All-in-One NFT Masterclass for Artists & Entrepreneurs Bundle is available in our deals store for $34.99, that is a saving of 98% off the regular price.

The new world of NFTs and Digital Art is revolutionizing the world of Artists. NFTs give the power back to the creator and not the middleman. If you’re an artist, you don’t want to miss out on joining this art revolution. NFTs are giving the next generation of artists the ability to pursue art full time. In this course, you’ll gain a strong understanding of the NFT world and how they work. You’ll see how NFTs have changed how the world of art is viewed, created, distributed, and owned. Use this to your advantage and turn your passions into a full-time gig! Here are some if the features: Access 18 lectures & 2 hours of content 24/7

Know what NFTs are

Be familiar with how NFTs work & the vocabulary that goes with this world

Learn why you should create NFTs

Know where the NFT marketplaces are

Use NFTs to your advantage & turn your passions into a full-time gig You can find out more details about the All-in-One NFT Masterclass for Artists & Entrepreneurs Bundle over at our deal store at the link below. Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals