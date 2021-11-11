Deals Reminder: JBL ENDURPEAK2BK Endurance Peak II Black Waterproof True Wireless Sport Earbuds, Save 50%

Just a quick reminder for our readers about the amazing deal on the JBL ENDURPEAK2BK Endurance Peak II Black Waterproof True Wireless Sport Earbuds in our deals store this week.

The JBL ENDURPEAK2BK Endurance Peak II Black Waterproof True Wireless Sport Earbuds are available for $49.95, which is a saving of 50% off the normal price.

Here are some of the features:

Up to 6 Hours of Playback

Up to 24 More with Charging Case

Powerhook Bendable Ear Hooks

IPX7 Sweat & Rainproof

Use Just 1 Earbud with Dual Connect

Integrated Mic for Hands-Free Calls

Supports Mobile Digital Assistants

A serious workout deserves serious gear. JBL Endurance Peak II true wireless headphones deliver JBL Pure Bass sound to fuel your workout while providing comfort and connectivity to keep you going strong. Get next-level motivation with 30 hours of combined battery life starting from the moment you wear them thanks to the Powerhook. Intuitive touch controls allow you to take hands-free calls and access your voice assistant while dual connect ensures youll always be in control as the earbuds work independently. Their ergonomic fit and sweatproof/waterproof design let you exercise longer and harder wherever your workout takes you.

You can find out more details about this great deal on the JBL ENDURPEAK2BK Endurance Peak II Black Waterproof True Wireless Sport Earbuds over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals