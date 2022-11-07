Deals: The 2023 Professional UX Designer Prep Bundle

We have an amazing deal on the 2023 Professional UX Designer Prep Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.

2 Modules on UX Design! You’ll learn the foundations and move forward with more advanced topics. In this course you’ll learn the basic principles of UX design. The course takes a theoretical and practical approach to UX design where you will explore concepts such as design fundamentals based on existing research and industry standards, after which you will build several functional prototypes using specialized software so that you can cement your learning of UX design. 4.0/5 average rating: ★ ★ ★ ★★ ★ Access 8 lectures & 8 hours of content 24/7

Learn all about the foundation of UX design

Understand the importance of UX design research

Explore popular theories used to inform the UX design process

Develop prototypes from scratch using UX design-specific software

Run your first user testing sessions & competitor research

Explore context-specific applications & prototypes such as e-commerce platforms Module 1: UX Design The Foundation in User Experience (UX) Design UX Specialist Review Jakob Nielsen’s 10 principles of UI UX Research User flows Prototyping: Working with Figma Prototyping: Figma elements and user flow Prototyping: Finalising our app Modile 2: Intermediate in UX Design E-commerce: a pleasant shopping experience E-commerce: payment & checkout User on-boarding On-boarding management E-commerce prototype: Introduction screens E-commerce prototype: Validation logic E-commerce prototype: Global navigation E-commerce prototype: Transaction flow

