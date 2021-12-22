Deals: The 2022 Ultimate Cisco Certification Training Bundle, save 97%

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the 2022 Ultimate Cisco Certification Training Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

The 2022 Ultimate Cisco Certification Training Bundle is available in our deals store for just $79, which is a saving of 97% off the normal price.

The Cisco Certified Technician (CCT) is an entry-level certification that will teach you the fundamentals of networking. As a CCT, you’ll be able to provide onsite support and maintenance for Cisco networking and systems equipment, as well as communicate efficiently with the Cisco Technical Assistance Center. The Cisco Certified Technician Supporting Cisco routing and Switching Network Devices (RSTECH) course covers the skills needed to support and maintain Cisco® routers, switches, and operating environments onsite.

Here are some of the features:



Access 9 lectures & 6.58 hours of content 24/7

Learn about networking basics

Improve your skills on switching & routing technologies

Understand general networking

Discover CISCO equipment & hardware

Know about CISCO iOS

Get insights on serving CISCO devices

Pass the Cisco 100-490 certification exam

You can find out more details on this great deal on the 2022 Ultimate Cisco Certification Training Bundle over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals