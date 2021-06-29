Deals: The 2021 Ultimate Learn to Code Training

We have an awesome free deal for our readers in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store, you can get the 3 course version of the 2021 Ultimate Learn to Code Training bundle for free.

The 2021 Ultimate Learn to Code Training bundle is available in our deals store with a range of different course, the free bundle is available at the link below.

Courses Offered

1 Hour CSS 1 Hour Javascript 1 Hour HTML

Whether you want to be the next Zuckerberg, earn 78k a year, or just interested in learning the very basics of coding and programming, your journey starts here. This bundle gives you 3 hands-on courses on CSS, JavaScript, and HTML, the leading programming languages used by IT professionals. These courses are packed with helpful materials and are created for complete beginners. Start learning here and eventually move forward to web development.

Access 52 lectures & 3 hours of content 24/7

Get to learn about CSS

Start off with the basic coding language of HTML

Learn how to code using JavaScript

You can find out more details about this free bundle on the 2021 Ultimate Learn to Code Training over at our deals store. There are also paid versions of the course available with more modules on top of the free ones if you find the free version useful.

