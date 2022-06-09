Deals: SwiftUI Build Beautiful, Robust Apps

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the SwiftUI Build Beautiful, Robust Apps in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

Access 44 lectures & 5 hours of content 24/7

Learn how to create stunning user interfaces across all Apple platforms w/ Swift 5

Explore APIs, data & SwiftUI

Build apps for all Apple platforms

Learn about animation & drawing Apple changed the game with the release of Swift 5 years ago, helping millions of developers create amazing apps with easy to learn yet powerful, clean code. SwiftUI brings that same ideal to the visual side of apps. SwiftUI helps developers by binding their user Interfaces with their data. When the data changes, so does the UI and vice versa! In this course, you’ll get up to speed by creating a simple two-screen app to help you understand the fundamentals of SwiftUI. From there, you’ll move on to views, APIs, animation, and more. Note: Software not included

Instructor Nick Walter is an iOS developer that has been focused on mobile app design and creation for over 3 years. His involvement in the iOS community started off with a bang, and, in 2013, he was one of 25 students worldwide to be invited to Apple’s “Cocoa Camp.” Within his community, he is also co-president of an Apple developer group called “Cocoa Heads.”

Important Details Length of time users can access this course: lifetime

Access options: web & mobile streaming

Certification of completion included

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Updates included

Experience level required: all levels Requirements Some Swift experience

Terms Unredeemed licenses can be returned for store credit within 30 days of purchase. Once your license is redeemed, all sales are final.

