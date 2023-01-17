Deals: SplashID Pro Lifetime Subscription, save 79%

We have an awesome deal on the SplashID Pro Lifetime Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The SplashID Pro Lifetime Subscription is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $39.99, it normally retails for $199.

SplashID, the company trusted by millions of people over the past 10 years, is here to make sure your most confidential information stays safe in the big, bad world of the Internet. From financial records to personal data, to those annoying passwords you always forget, all your essential letters, symbols, and numbers will stay easily accessible to you and you only with help from SplashID. Use SplashID on a phone, tablet, desktop or browser

Sync your records with the cloud, WiFi or no sync at all

Get automated backups

Securely download & restore any of your last 5 backups anytime

View the SplashID dashboard for feedback on your records security

Share SplashID records securely with other SplashID users & even non-users System Requirement iOS 9.0 or later

Android 4.1 or later

macOS X 10.10 or later

Windows 7 or later

Chrome, Firefox or Edge for the extensions Important Details Version 8

New users only

All updates for version 8 are included in the purchase

Restrictions: Licensing is tied to user email, access for unlimited phones, tablets, desktops, and browsers

Length of access: Lifetime



