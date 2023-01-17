Deals: SplashID Pro Lifetime Subscription, save 79%

We have an awesome deal on the SplashID Pro Lifetime Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.
The SplashID Pro Lifetime Subscription is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $39.99, it normally retails for $199.
SplashID, the company trusted by millions of people over the past 10 years, is here to make sure your most confidential information stays safe in the big, bad world of the Internet. From financial records to personal data, to those annoying passwords you always forget, all your essential letters, symbols, and numbers will stay easily accessible to you and you only with help from SplashID.
- Use SplashID on a phone, tablet, desktop or browser
- Sync your records with the cloud, WiFi or no sync at all
- Get automated backups
- Securely download & restore any of your last 5 backups anytime
- View the SplashID dashboard for feedback on your records security
- Share SplashID records securely with other SplashID users & even non-users
System Requirement
- iOS 9.0 or later
- Android 4.1 or later
- macOS X 10.10 or later
- Windows 7 or later
- Chrome, Firefox or Edge for the extensions
Important Details
- Version 8
- New users only
- All updates for version 8 are included in the purchase
- Restrictions: Licensing is tied to user email, access for unlimited phones, tablets, desktops, and browsers
- Length of access: Lifetime
You can find out more details about this great deal on the SplashID Pro Lifetime Subscription over at our deals store at the link below.
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.