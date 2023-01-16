Deals: BelkaVPN Lifetime Subscription

Geeky Gadgets

We have a great deal for our readers on the BelkaVPN Lifetime Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

The BelkaVPN Lifetime Subscription is available in our deals store for just $39.99, which is a saving of 94% off the normal price.

If you may know, using internet banking or sending money online can be leaked in un-secure/public WiFi networks. In that case, only VPN can prevent your bank account leaks. BelkaVPN protects you from data theft by using a virtual encryption shield ‘tunnel’ to secure your public/open Wi-Fi connections. It also allows you to access streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, ESBC, HBO, Amazon Prime, BBC iPlayer, and a lot more. It has a Kill Switch feature that terminates your internet connection whenever the VPN connection drops. With 120+ VPN servers across 25 global locations, BelkaVPN delivers a better browsing experience that’s fast and secure.

  • Reliably protect your data on any public Wi-Fi
  • Surf with no speed or bandwidth limits
  • Access 120+ VPN servers with 25 locations globally
  • Surf on a variety of VPN protocols: OpenVPN, L2TP/IPSec, Socks5 and WireGuard
  • Access servers for US Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, ESPN+ & HBO Now and 40+ others
  • Enjoy a better browsing experience with handy features, like Trusted Networks, Ping Tests & Favorite Servers
  • CleanWeb feature blocks ads, tracker, & malware
  • Easily configure your VPN connection on your router
  • Convenient management of connected devices
  • Includes kill switch on iOS and Android
  • Military-grade AES 256-bit encryption
  • Zero log policy
  • Proprietary apps for all platforms
  • Unlimited traffic and connection speed
  • 24/7 customer support

You can find out more details about this great deal on the BelkaVPN Lifetime Subscription over at our deals store at the link below.

