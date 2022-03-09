Deals: Software Engineering Mastery Bundle, save 88%

We have a great deal on the Software Engineering Mastery Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The Software Engineering Mastery Bundle is available in our deals store for $35, it normally retails for $310.

Data structures are important when it comes to doing anything related to computers. With the huge role that data plays in today’s world, data structures allow a structured format for saving and retrieving data. All programming languages have built-in data structure commands that allow them to store data in a more efficient manner, and JavaScript is no exception. In this course, you’ll learn exactly how to work with data using JavaScript.

Access 28 lectures & 6 hours of content 24/7

Learn amazing data structure skills

Store & structure your data in JavaScript

Delve into data structures like arrays, stacks, linked lists, queues, hash tables, & tree graphs

Get a detailed introduction to sorting & searching algorithms

C++ is currently the world’s most versatile general programming language and has become a developer favorite across the world. Designed as a way to deal with the shortcomings of C programming language, C++ became a force of its own, now providing the basis of design and development of many desktop systems, apps, games and so much more. So, if you want to become a serious developer, you should definitely have C++ in your arsenal, and this is the perfect course to learn this amazing language from scratch.

Access 38 lectures & 4 hours of content 24/7

Understand the theoretical concepts & apply them to real-world applications

Delve into foundational concepts such as variables, constants, conditionals, arrays, structs, & more

Learn more about complex data structures like classes, functions, pointers, constructors, methods, & more

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Software Engineering Mastery Bundle over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Image Credit: Sora Shimazak

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals