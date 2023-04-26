Deals: Smart WiFi 1080P IP Camera, save 17%

We have a great deal for our readers on the Smart WiFi 1080P IP Camera in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, you can save 17% off the normal price and it comes with a 1080p resolution.

The Smart WiFi 1080P IP Camera is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $32.99, the camera normally retails for $39.99, you can see more details below.

eco4life WiFi Wireless Smart IP Camera gets you from box to surveillance in just a matter of minutes; start viewing live video of your beloved ones at home from your smartphone now. With 1080P full HD resolution, wide-angle lens, H.264 decoding video, and support for up to 128GB SD card, you won’t miss any of the action—and with an auto night vision switch and 30-foot range, you’ll be able to see it all! Perfect for pet/baby monitors. Live streaming video. Built with 1080P full HD resolution camera, wide-angle lens & H.264 decoding video

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Smart WiFi 1080P IP Camera over at the Geeky Gadgets Deals store at the link below, the device is now available for $32.99.

