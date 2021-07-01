Deals: ScanTitan Professional Web Security Lifetime Subscription

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the ScanTitan Professional Web Security Lifetime Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

ScanTitan is an all-in-one website security solution for small businesses, enterprises, and even web professionals. Combining all website and online services security requirements, this platform enables organizations to effectively and efficiently detect, analyze and prioritize external security risks and threats. Use ScanTitan security scanner to detect website vulnerabilities, weak configurations, default files, unknown links, and even malware like web shells, malicious JavaScripts, backdoors, and viruses. It features continuous website security, external monitoring, security scanning, and all other functions that you’ll need and want.

Here are some of the featrues

Advanced Vulnerability Scanning. Security scanning on all layers (network, server & website) with brute-forcing and advanced files and folders enumeration and crawling

Advanced Exposure Scanning. Includes advanced hidden information like service versions, framework default files, users, templates, plugins & others

Advanced Malware Monitoring. Scans all files for any malicious content to identify if your website got hacked or a backdoor got injected; automatic every 6 hours

Uptime Monitoring. Automated website & server availability monitoring

Vulnerability Monitoring. Identifies any new vulnerabilities & have immediate alert before hackers exploit any vulnerabilities

Exposure Monitoring. Identifies any changes on your information exposure & sends immediate alert before hackers exploit any exposure issue

Unlimited Malware Removal. Detects & removes malware like web shells, malicious JavaScripts, backdoors, and viruses

