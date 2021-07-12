Deals: Save 95% on the Oracle 11g PL/SQL Bootcamp Bundle

We have a great deal for our readers on the Oracle 11g PL/SQL Bootcamp Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The Oracle 11g PL/SQL Bootcamp Bundle ism available in our deals store for just $20, that is a saving of 95% off the regular price.

Part 1:

The primary objective of this Oracle 11g training course is to provide an introduction to the PL/SQL database programming language covering syntax, structure, and features of the language within the context of database applications and programming. This Oracle 11g course will prepare students for the Oracle certification exams (OCP). Access 51 lectures & 9 hours of content 24/7

Work with Oracle database tools

Learn about the language features

Use the DECLARE, BEGIN, & EXCEPTION clauses

Understand the concept & purpose of explicit cursors

Learn the difference between Global vs Local Objects and Exceptions

Know what subprograms are & how they are different from nested blocks Part 2: In part 2, students will dive into topics such as understanding the basic form and structure of program units stored within the database, building and maintaining stored procedures, functions, packaged programs, and database triggers. Additional topics include taking advantage of advanced programming techniques such as cursor variables and cursor expressions. This Oracle 11g course will prepare students for the Oracle certification exams (OCP). Access 46 lectures & 10 hours of content 24/7

Understand basic form & structure of program units stored within the database

Build & maintain stored procedures, functions, packaged programs, & database triggers

Learn advanced programming techniques such as cursos variables & expressions

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Oracle 11g PL/SQL Bootcamp Bundle over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals