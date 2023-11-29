Deals: save 95% on the AdGuard DNS 5-Yr Subscription

Imagine a world where you can browse the internet without the constant bombardment of unwanted ads, trackers, and malicious domains. Sounds like a dream, right? Well, it’s time to wake up to the reality of AdGuard DNS. This ad-block DNS server not only enhances your web browsing experience but also gives you full control over your web traffic.

AdGuard DNS is not just another DNS provider. It’s a privacy-oriented DNS server that offers a reliable alternative to your current DNS providers. It’s designed to block ads, trackers, and analytics systems on any website or app you use. The server uses powerful filters to eliminate these nuisances on every connected device. You can use the default filters, block domains manually, or do both. The choice is yours.

Key Features of AdGuard DNS

Parental control features to shield children from adult content on websites, search results, or YouTube.

Real-time stats on DNS requests of all devices, viewable by date, country, or device, or in a bird’s eye view.

Ability to activate and edit DNS filters for each device anytime.

Customized filtering to decide which domains should be blocked or allowed on each device.

Automatic protection from malicious attacks once a device is connected to AdGuard DNS.

Dashboard tracking of device domains for swift blocking of unwanted sites.

With AdGuard DNS, you can connect your computer, smartphone, tablet, or router and manage your DNS queries as you wish. Once a device is connected, it automatically starts and protects from any malicious attacks. It resolves IP for every URL visited, blocks harmful sites, and defends from ads, tracking, and phishing attempts for secure browsing. The dashboard tracks device domains, enabling swift blocking of unwanted sites for seamless control.

Don’t just take our word for it. AdGuard DNS has received positive reviews on Product Hunt (4.7/5), Capterra (4.5/5), and Trustpilot (4.4/5). The system requirements are simple – any device with internet access. You get access for 5 years, with a redemption deadline of 30 days from purchase. Access options include desktop and mobile, with a maximum number of 20 devices. The current version is 2.2.1, with updates included.

So why wait? Take control of your internet experience today with AdGuard DNS. Say goodbye to unwanted ads, trackers, and malicious domains, and say hello to a safer, more enjoyable browsing experience.

Get this deal>



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals