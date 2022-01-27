Deals Reminder: Video Editor Pro Lifetime License, save 42%

Just a quick reminder about the awesome deal for our readers on the Video Editor Pro Lifetime License in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

The Video Editor Pro Lifetime License is available in our deals to store $19.99, it normally retails fr $35 and there is a version available for both the Mac and the PC.

Combining and turning your videos, music, and photos into a cinematic video now are just a click away. Whether you want to create a business promotion video, education tutorial, software review, family movie, game video, or others, this video maker definitely won’t let you down, as it has offered all the editing features and effects for stunning video creation. Trim, cut, split, combine, rotate, crop, and so much more! Video Editor Pro also gives you a bunch of filters, overlays, transitions, and elements to add style and mood to your video. This fully-featured editor will enhance and bring your video to life instantly.

Trim & cut. Delete unwanted parts and get only the section you need

Delete unwanted parts and get only the section you need Split & combine. Keep the piece you like or combine multiple videos into one video

Keep the piece you like or combine multiple videos into one video Rotate & crop. Correct the direction in case the video is sideways and upside down or crop unwanted or disturbing parts

Correct the direction in case the video is sideways and upside down or crop unwanted or disturbing parts Adjust brightness. Adjust video brightness to different styles to get a better overall look

Adjust video brightness to different styles to get a better overall look Edit audio. Customize the audio files with editing tools like trim, split, speed up, slow down, adjust volume, & more

Customize the audio files with editing tools like trim, split, speed up, slow down, adjust volume, & more 40+ filters. Stylize the video & change the whole style and feel of the video

Stylize the video & change the whole style and feel of the video 20+ overlays. Enhance the video effect or make your movie look like old films

Enhance the video effect or make your movie look like old films 50+ transitions. Create smooth videos & photo slideshows as the switch will look much more natural

Create smooth videos & photo slideshows as the switch will look much more natural 60+ motion graphics. Create a special feeling for a specific scene

Create a special feeling for a specific scene Multiple input formats. Video, audio, & image formats like AVI, WMV, MP4, MPEG, MP3, OGG, JPG, PNG, etc. are well supported

Video, audio, & image formats like AVI, WMV, MP4, MPEG, MP3, OGG, JPG, PNG, etc. are well supported Import. Upload videos from cameras, camcorders, phones, etc. or downloaded from online to edit

Upload videos from cameras, camcorders, phones, etc. or downloaded from online to edit Background music. Add a special favor to your video & make it more professional

Add a special favor to your video & make it more professional Speed control. Speed up or slow down a video

Speed up or slow down a video Watermark/logo. Insert image watermark or logo to your video with a customized position, size, & duration

Insert image watermark or logo to your video with a customized position, size, & duration Real-time preview. Preview the edited video in real-time before saving it to make sure it looks exactly as you want

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Video Editor Pro Lifetime License over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals