Deals Reminder: Veho STIX True Wireless Earphones, Save 64%

Just a quick reminder for our readers on the great deal for our readers on the Veho STIX True Wireless Earphones in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The Veho STIX True Wireless Earphones is available in our deals store for $99.99 that is a saving of 64% off the normal price.

Meet these STIX True Wireless Earphones by Veho. Easy to connect via Bluetooth, these earphones let you play music from your device within a 33ft range. They are splash proof too! Bring out some tunes while doing your daily workout routine, doing chores, and more. STIX also features built-in Smart Touch so you can easily control your tracks and answer calls. With a rechargeable docking case, you can extend your earphones’ playtime with multiple charges. Bluetooth 5.0. Operates wirelessly within a range of up to 33ft

Operates wirelessly within a range of up to 33ft Built-in microphone. Allows for hands-free calls

Allows for hands-free calls Built-in Smart Touch. Easy to control your music & calls

Easy to control your music & calls Rechargeable docking case. Provides multiple charges to extend playtime

Provides multiple charges to extend playtime Water-resistant body. Ideal for sports & outdoor pursuits

Specs Color: marine blue

Dimensions: 0.9″H x 1.6″L x 0.7″W

Speaker size: 6mm

Frequency: 20Hz-20kHz

Earphone battery: 420mAh

Charging case battery: 420mAh

Bluetooth 5.0

Working distance: 33ft

Play time: up to 4 hours

Talk time: up to 5 hours

Earphone charging: up to 1.5 hours

Case charging: up to 2 hours

Built-in microphone

Water resistant: IPX5

Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Veho STIX True Wireless Earphones over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals