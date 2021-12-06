Deals Reminder: Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, save 41%

Just a quick reminder for our readers on the awesome deal on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are available in Mystic White and they cost $99.99 this is a saving of 41% off their normal retail price.

Upgrade your sound and style with the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. Designed with the larger Galaxy Buds speaker, improved bass, and an open fit, playlists, sound more like live music than ever before. When you need to block out background noise for a phone call or important tasks, initiate Active Noise Cancellation with a touch. Buds Live is easy on the eyes, light on the ears, and has long-lasting battery life. Features including Active Noise Canceling are enabled through a Bluetooth connection or the Galaxy Wearable app on Android, available through Google Play Store and the Galaxy Buds app on iOS devices, available through the App Store. Actual battery life may vary and depend on usage conditions such as function settings, playback file type, and Bluetooth signal strength.

Specifications:

SOUND THAT ROCKS: The AKG-tuned 12mm speaker and enhanced bass tone play everything in studio-quality sound. An open design creates a live listening environment, suiting those who prefer a natural, spacious sound

NEW STYLE. NEW SOUND: Equal parts earbuds and ear bling, Galaxy Buds Live come in 3 colors you’ll want to rock all day.

TURN DOWN DISTRACTIONS: Turn on Active Noise Cancellation to block out background noise on an airplane, train, or bus. Tap again to let in surrounding live sounds— colleagues’ voices, flight announcements, street traffic—while still enjoying your favorite playlist or podcast

LONG-LASTING BATTERY: Long-lasting battery life with a case that doubles as a wireless charger

ALWAYS-ON ASSISTANCE: Use your always-on voice assistant to order coffee, send a message or search music hands-free

Features including Active Noise Canceling are enabled through Bluetooth connection or the Galaxy Wearable app on Android, available through Google Play Store and the Galaxy Buds app on IOS devices, available through the App Store

