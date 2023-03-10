Deals Reminder: Rosetta Stone Lifetime Subscription (All Languages), save 36%

Just a quick reminder on our fantastic deal on the Rosetta Stone Lifetime Subscription (All Languages) in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The Rosetta Stone Lifetime Subscription (All Languages) is available in our deals store for $189, which is a saving of 36% off the normal price.

The benefits of learning to speak a second language (or third) are immeasurable! With its intuitive, immersive training method, Rosetta Stone will have you reading, writing, and speaking new languages like a natural in no time. You’ll start by matching words with images just like when you learned your native language as a child. Then you’ll move onto interactive lessons where speech recognition technology works to evaluate and improve your accent with instant feedback. The reviews don’t lie, Rosetta Stone is the best way to master a second, third, or fourth language from home.

Trusted for 27 years by top organizations like NASA, Calvin Klein & TripAdvisor!

Learn up to 24 languages (1 at a time) with award-winning interactive software & proprietary speech-recognition technology that analyzes the words you say 100 times per second

Get help from TruAccent™, the world’s best speech recognition technology

Develop your command of the language as you learn to read, write, speak & understand

Learn basic conversational skills like shopping, ordering, taking a taxi, etc.

Move onto intermediate language skills like sharing opinions & discussing pop culture

Use the advanced speech engine to compare your accent to native speakers

You can find out more information about this great deal on the Rosetta Stone Lifetime Subscription (All Languages) over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals