Deals Reminder: Pivo Pod Red Auto-Tracking Motion Smartphone Mount

Don’t forget about the amazing deal on the Pivo Pod Red Auto-Tracking Motion Smartphone Mount in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.
The Pivo Pod Red Auto-Tracking Motion Smartphone Mount is available in our deals store for $99, it normally retails for $109.
You don’t need anyone to capture pro-level photos and videos! The Pivo Pod Red Auto-Tracking Motion Smartphone Mount does the job for you! The Pivo Pod Red comes with a remote control that serves like your personal cameraman, only better. With the Auto-tracking technology, you can capture the perfect selfie or action shot, group photos, dynamic videos, panoramic images, motion time-lapse videos, and more. You can now go wild with the creative photos and ideas you can take. This pod also works best for multitasking whenever you need to work or do chores and do video calls all at once. The best part is how portable and convenient this device is. Now, you can take great photos and pro-like videos anywhere, anytime—all on your own.
- All-in-one photography tool. Helps you prepare, capture, and produce quality photo and video content on your own
- Be your own photographer. Pose however you want with the pod’s remote control
- Perfect for creative shots. Be limitless with your photos and videos using the auto-tracking technology
- Quality output. Get pro-like photos and video with its smart capture feature
- Portable and convenient. Take great photos and fun videos anytime, anywhere
Note: This product works best with a smart phone device.
Specs
- Color: black (red-line)
- Dimensions: 2.5”L x 2.5”W x 2.9”H
- Connectivity: Bluetooth BLE 4.0
- Wireless range: 33ft
- Battery: 500mAh
- Charging method: Micro-USB Port, 5VDC, 0.4A
- Software features
- Virtual presentations
- 4 present modes
- Tracked presentation overlay
- Record & share
- Auto Tracking
- Hands-free video calls
- Fun create modes
- Auto zoom
- Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty
Includes
- Pivo Pod Red Auto-Tracking Motion Smartphone Mount
- Manual
- USB Charging Cable
You can find out more information on this awesome deal on the Pivo Pod Red Auto-Tracking Motion Smartphone Mount over at our deals store at the link below.