Deals Reminder: Mini Foldable Wireless Keyboard, save 29%

Just a quick reminder for our readers on a great deal on the Mini Foldable Wireless Keyboard in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The Mini Foldable Wireless Keyboard is available in our deals store for just $70.95, which is a saving of 29% off the regular price.

This Mini Foldable Wireless Keyboard features a fast Bluetooth 3.0 technology that can realize a high-speed connection and can be automatically reconnected. The range is up to 15 meters. Because of its effortless touch, the keyboard makes your work easier and more fun. Bluetooth chip is compatible with any Android, iPhone, iPad, or PC with Bluetooth connectivity. This 64-key keyboard has a powerful touchpad function and an ultra-thin 3-fold design, making it a practical and convenient peripheral to take with you during travels. This keyboard has a low gloss matte design for stylish and comfortable typing. Bluetooth. High-speed wireless connection with Bluetooth-enabled Android, iPhone, iPad, or PC

High-speed wireless connection with Bluetooth-enabled Android, iPhone, iPad, or PC Touchpad. Can be used instead of a mouse

Can be used instead of a mouse 3-in-1 folding design. Ultra-thin 3-fold design makes it easy to store & use anywhere

Ultra-thin 3-fold design makes it easy to store & use anywhere USB charging. Works for 15 to 30 days with 2 hours of full charge

Works for 15 to 30 days with 2 hours of full charge Energy-saving. Automatically switches to Standby mode when not used for up to 10 minutes

Specs Color: black

Keyboard size (open): 11.89″ x 3.82″ x 0.31″

Touchpad size: 2.16″ x 1.76″

Weight: 7oz

Keyboard layout: 64 keys

Connection: Bluetooth 3.0

Working distance: up to 90 meters

Battery: 140mAh

Working time: 15-30 days

Standby time: 10 minutes (press any key to wake up)

Charging time: 2 hours

Foldable

Energy-saving Compatibility Bluetooth-enabled Android, iPhone, tablet/iPad, or PC Includes Mini Foldable Wireless Keyboard

Charging Cable

Instruction Manual

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Mini Foldable Wireless Keyboard over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals