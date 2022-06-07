Deals Reminder: Micro Drone 3.0 – Combo Pack, save 39%

Just a quick reminder for our readers about the awesome deal on the Micro Drone 3.0 – Combo Pack in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The Micro Drone Combo Pack is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deal store for $129.97, it normally retails for $215.

Small, maneuverable, and customizable, the Micro Drone 3.0 is a drone for everyone. Designed for first person viewing flight with incredible 720p instant video onboard and a self-stabilizing CPU, this drone will let you truly feel like you’re flying. Reaching speeds of up to 45mph and capable of flips and inverted, upside down flying, the Micro Drone 3.0 is as much fun for beginner fliers as it is for expert pilots. Watch instant video in 720p x 1280 HD or store locally to a micro SD card (not included)

Control w/ the included handset or w/ your smartphone

View live drone footage in 3D w/ a VR headset

Extend the power of the Micro Drone w/ the fully featured accompanying app

Capture more high-flying aerial shots w/ the new 120-degree wide-lens camera module lens

Connect faster via an upgraded WiFi connection for greater clarity, color, & depth of images and videos

Get better landscape & wide-field scenic images w/ the wide-angle lens

