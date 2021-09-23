Deals Reminder: Lean Six Sigma Career Advancement Bundle, save 98%

Just a quick reminder for our readers about a great deal on the Lean Six Sigma Career Advancement Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.
The Lean Six Sigma Career Advancement Bundle is available in our deals store for $39.99, that is a saving of 98% off the normal price.
Lean Six Sigma is one of the most popular business strategies for reducing waste, accelerating product delivery, and ultimately driving profit. With 4 courses, this bundle will help you learn lean project management principles and implement them with your organization’s overall business process. This will contribute to making data-driven decisions, saving more time, and improving final results.
Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Certification Training
- Learn to develop your organizational projects
- Integrates lean & the DMAIC methodology to provide you the skills required for an organization’s growth
Lean Management
- Learn the concepts and principles of Lean management
- Streamline your processes & drive the best value for your business
Minitab Training
- Master the industry-standard statistical tool
- Learn to apply & use Minitab with Six Sigma projects
Lean Six Sigma Black Belt-Certification Training
- Handle complex projects & expertise in implementing Six Sigma technologies
- Earn the elite certification for Lean Six Sigma Quality Management professionals
Instructor
The online courses at Certs School give folks the chance to throw their careers into overdrive without ever leaving their cubicle. Designed to let students learn at their own pace, the courses give people the chance to learn everything from analyzing big data to using business tools such as Salesforce. Every course is designed by industry insiders with years of experience.
Important Details
- Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
- Access options: desktop & mobile
- Certificate of completion included
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Updates included
- Experience level required: intermediate
- Have questions on how digital purchases work? Learn more here
You can find out more details about this great deal on the Lean Six Sigma Career Advancement Bundle
