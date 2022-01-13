Deals Reminder: LastPass Premium 1 year subscription, save 30%

Just a quick reminder for our readers about the great deal on the LastPass Premium 1 year subscription in our deals store this week.

The LastPass Premium 1 year subscription is available in our deals store for just $24.99, it normally retails for $36.

Life is happening online. Work. Play. Family and friends. LastPass puts your digital life at your fingertips, simply and securely. LastPass removes obstacles, letting you get back to the things you love most. Save a password once, and it’s instantly available on all your devices. LastPass goes everywhere! You deserve the best in security. LastPass keeps your information private, secure, and hidden. Secure your digital life with LastPass!

Here are some of the features:

Log in & go. Once you save a password in LastPass, you’ll always have it when you need it

Once you save a password in LastPass, you’ll always have it when you need it Simplify online shopping. When you’re ready to make a purchase, your profile will fill in all your payment & shipping details for you

When you’re ready to make a purchase, your profile will fill in all your payment & shipping details for you Password generator. Creates long, randomized passwords that protect against hacking

Creates long, randomized passwords that protect against hacking Store digital records. Insurance cards, memberships, Wi-Fi passwords… keep all your notes safe & easy to find

Insurance cards, memberships, Wi-Fi passwords… keep all your notes safe & easy to find Share effortlessly. Conveniently & safely share passwords and notes with anyone

Conveniently & safely share passwords and notes with anyone Dark web monitoring. Get alerts if your personal information is at risk

LastPass: Premium Plan

Unlimited passwords

Access on all devices

One-to-many sharing

1GB encrypted file storage

Save & autofill passwords

Password generator

Secure notes

Security Dashboard

Dark web monitoring

Emergency access

Advanced multi-factor options

Priority tech support

You can find out more details about this great deal on the LastPass Premium 1 year subscription over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

