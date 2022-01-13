Deals Reminder: LastPass Premium 1 year subscription, save 30%

Just a quick reminder for our readers about the great deal on the LastPass Premium 1 year subscription in our deals store this week.
The LastPass Premium 1 year subscription is available in our deals store for just $24.99, it normally retails for $36.
Life is happening online. Work. Play. Family and friends. LastPass puts your digital life at your fingertips, simply and securely. LastPass removes obstacles, letting you get back to the things you love most. Save a password once, and it’s instantly available on all your devices. LastPass goes everywhere! You deserve the best in security. LastPass keeps your information private, secure, and hidden. Secure your digital life with LastPass!
Here are some of the features:
- Log in & go. Once you save a password in LastPass, you’ll always have it when you need it
- Simplify online shopping. When you’re ready to make a purchase, your profile will fill in all your payment & shipping details for you
- Password generator. Creates long, randomized passwords that protect against hacking
- Store digital records. Insurance cards, memberships, Wi-Fi passwords… keep all your notes safe & easy to find
- Share effortlessly. Conveniently & safely share passwords and notes with anyone
- Dark web monitoring. Get alerts if your personal information is at risk
LastPass: Premium Plan
- Unlimited passwords
- Access on all devices
- One-to-many sharing
- 1GB encrypted file storage
- Save & autofill passwords
- Password generator
- Secure notes
- Security Dashboard
- Dark web monitoring
- Emergency access
- Advanced multi-factor options
- Priority tech support
You can find out more details about this great deal on the LastPass Premium 1 year subscription over at our deals store at the link below.
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.