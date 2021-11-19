Deals Reminder: Jumpspeak Lifetime Subscription – Spanish (2-Account Bundle), save 69%

Just a quick reminder for our readers on the awesome deal on the Jumpspeak Lifetime Subscription – Spanish (2-Account Bundle) in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.
The Jumpspeak Lifetime Subscription – Spanish (2-Account Bundle) is available in our deals store for $179.99, which is a saving of 69% off the regular price.
Introducing Jumpspeak, the first language app built for speaking, not swiping. We get it. You don’t care about spelling words like pineapple. Jumpspeak is designed around speaking, not typing. Speak in fun, interactive Spanish conversations powered by AI, and get instant feedback with powerful speech recognition to speak accurately on day one. Jumpspeak makes language learning more “natural” thanks to real native Spanish speaker accents. It’s your 24/7 personal AI language coach!
Succesfully funded on Kickstarter
Featured on Forbes, HuffPost, Digital Trends, and Gadget Flow
- Built for speaking. Focus on verbal learning, not typing
- Real-life conversations. Speak like chatting with a bud
- Real-time feedback. Get instant feedback with everything you say
- Real human voices. Listen to real native Spanish speaker accents
- Translate. Understand everything by translating any message
- Fun, bite-sized conversations. Choose from hundreds of bite-sized conversation lessons on topics that don’t suck!
You can find out more details about this great deal on the Jumpspeak Lifetime Subscription – Spanish (2-Account Bundle).
