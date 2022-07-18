Deals Reminder: Game Design & Development Bundle, save 86%

Just a quick reminder for our readers on a great deal on the Game Design & Development Bundle n the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The Game Design & Development Bundle is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $203, that is a saving of 86% off the regular price.

Whether you’re hoping to work for a major game studio or considering developing and publishing your own indie game, learning how to be a game designer is the most important skill you will need to learn. This Game Design for Beginners course aims to give you a well-rounded look at beginner-level techniques in 3D game development, computer animation, digital painting, and programming. If your dream is to create inspirational stories set in fantastic worlds, then this course is the perfect place to start.

Access 20 lectures & 216 hours of content 24/7

Learn about games types, loops, & arcs

Get introduced to the game industry & learn about its purposes

Be able to apply game layers & learn how to get free assets

Understand how to do crowdfunding & publishing

Be aware of the top ten mistakes people usually make while game developing

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Game Design & Development Bundle over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals