Deals Reminder: Foldable HD Dual Camera Mini Drone

Just a quick reminder for our readers about the awesome deal on the Foldable HD Dual Camera Mini Drone in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, you can save 7% off the regular price.

The Foldable HD Dual Camera Mini Drone is available in our deals store for $74.99 and there are a number of different versions to choose from.

This mini-drone will have you entertained all day. With its intelligent hovering flight and three-sided obstacle avoidance system, you will rarely crash it and will be able to train inside. You will also be able to take photos of whatever you like and either use the frontal or bottom camera, you choose! Its 4K frontal lens comes with a 90-degree manual adjustment feature while the bottom HD lens simply shots images vertically down. Lastly, return and take off the drone with the click of one button. You have two control options: use the controller by itself or download the app and control it with your smartphone. Both at the same time works as well. Enjoy it! Dual camera 4K frontal lens. Comes with a 90° manual adjustment feature Bottom HD lens. Simply shoots images vertically down

Rechargeable body battery. Lasts for approximately 15 to 20 minutes

Lasts for approximately 15 to 20 minutes Control options. Use the controller itself, download the app & control it with your smartphone, or use both at the same time

Use the controller itself, download the app & control it with your smartphone, or use both at the same time Long range. Works within 100-meter distance, whatever direction

Works within 100-meter distance, whatever direction 3-sided obstacle avoidance system. Ensures smooth flight & rare crashes

Ensures smooth flight & rare crashes Easy to fly. Return & take off with a click of one button

Specs Color: black

Materials: ABS hard plastic

Dimensions Folded: 5.12″x2.75″x1.57″ (13x7x4cm) Expanded: 9.84″x7.87″x1.57″ (25x20x4cm)

Camera: 4K frontal lens, HD bottom lens

Batteries Body: modular lithium battery, rechargeable Remote control: AA (depends on your order)

Battery life: 15-20 minutes

Flight distance: 100 meters

Controller: remote control/app

Intelligent hovering flight

3-sided obstacle avoidance system

One-key return/take off Includes 1x Mini Drone

1x Controller

1x Carry Bag

1x Battery

4x Propeller Blades

4x Propeller Protectors

1x USB Charging Cable

1x Screw Driver

1x Instructions

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Foldable HD Dual Camera Mini Drone over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals