Deals Reminder: CHRGER Porta 3-in-1 Wireless Charger

CHRGER Porta

Just a quick reminder for our readers on a great deal on the CHRGER Porta 3-in-1 Wireless Charger in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

The CHRGER Porta 3-in-1 Wireless Charger is available in our deals store for just $69.99, which is a saving of 36% off the normal price.

In today’s ever-changing world, where we have multiple devices that need recharging every day, it’s getting harder to keep track of all the different charging cables and power banks. The CHRGER™ Porta Charger is the solution for all of your multi-device charging needs! Small enough to fit in your pocket, you’ll be able to charge all three of your favorite gadgets – Apple Watch, wireless Airpods, and iPhone, using just one single source of power.

  • 3-in-1 wireless charger. Charge 3 devices at once
  • Ultra-portable. Small enough to fit your pocket
  • Universal compatibility. Compatible w/ most Qi-enabled devices
  • Neat & easy. One cable to charge your devices neatly & orderly charging ways put minimalism into practice

Specs

  • Color: gray
  • Dimensions: 0.6″H x 4″L x 1″W
  • Battery life: 8000mAh
  • Connectivity technology: wireless
  • 3-in-1 charging
  • Qi compatible
  • Fast charging

Compatibility

  • Apple Watch
  • Airpods
  • iPhone

You can find out more details about this great deal on the CHRGER Porta 3-in-1 Wireless Charger over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

