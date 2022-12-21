Deals Reminder: Calmind Mental Fitness App Lifetime Subscription

Just a quick reminder for our readers on a great deal on the Calmind Mental Fitness App Lifetime Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

The Calmind Mental Fitness App Lifetime Subscription is available in our deals store for just $59.99, a saving of 91%.

Calmind provides physiological and stress-reducing benefits to each of your senses. This digital therapy app helps you improve your quality of life by focusing on what’s important and getting rid of distractions. It provides soothing and sensory stories to reduce stress and help you fall asleep faster, as well as ASMR triggers and calming tones to increase positive hormones. Calmind is your self-care assistant in a pocket! #4 Product of the Day on Product Hunt Stop procrastination; helps with writing, reading, concentration, learning, studying & more

Helps insomniacs & stressed-out adults peacefully drift off

Increase positive hormones for calm mind w/ reduced anxiety & stress

Emotion tracking for stronger resilience & emotion regulation System Requirements IOS 11.0 or later; compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

Available for desktop use in web app Important Details Length of access: lifetime

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Device per license: 5

Access options: desktop & mobile

Software version: 2.3

Updates included

