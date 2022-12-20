Deals: Phigolf World Tour Edition Special Sensor

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the Phigolf World Tour Edition: Special Sensor with 38,000+ Actual, Real Golf Courses.

The World Tour Edition: Special Sensor with 38,000+ Actual, Real Golf Courses is available in our deals store for $179.99.

Phigolf World Tour Edition is a new edition of the world-popular Phigolf Home Golf Simulator from PhiNetworks. The World Tour Edition offers the classic Phigolf simulator app that lets you play rounds of golf in the comfort of your own home by yourself or against others online. The World Tour Edition also includes access to 38,000+ golf courses, each measured precisely by GPS mapping of L1 Technologies, the same mapping used by Bushnell, Yamaha, and GolfNow.

Successfuly funded on Kickstarter!

Play any golf course around the world. Access 38,000+ golf courses, including country clubs and city link

Get the upper hand. Familiarize yourself with the holes at the very course you will play on your next game

Play anywhere, anytime. Offers users live 3D analysis on swinging, chipping, driving & putting

Compact. Perfect for swinging in tighter spaces

Weighted training stick. The inbuilt weighted mechanism makes it feel like you're swinging a real golf club

Connect with avid golfers worldwide. Connect with like-minded individuals remotely via the online Phigolf World Tour Edition platform

You can find out more details about this great deal on the World Tour Edition: Special Sensor with 38,000+ Actual, Real Golf Courses over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>





