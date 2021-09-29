Deals Reminder: Babbel Language Learning Lifetime Subscription, Save 40%

Just a quick reminder for our readers about the great deal on the Babbel Language Learning Lifetime Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

The Babbel Language Learning Lifetime Subscription is available in our deals store for $299 and you can save 40% off the regular price.

Learn Spanish, French, Italian, German, and many more languages with Babbel, the #1 top-grossing language-learning app in the world. Developed by over 100 expert linguists, Babbel is helping millions of people speak and understand a new language quickly, and with confidence. After just one month, you will be able to speak confidently about practical topics, such as transportation, dining, shopping, directions, making friends, and much more!

Learning a second language has a wide array of benefits. For college graduates in the US, fluency in a foreign language other than English led to an average salary increase of 2%. Aside from that, being able to communicate with people in all kinds of different cultures can add value to your life and allow you to experience the world in a whole new way. Learning a new language can also help you professionally, as the world of business is an international one, and having that ability can help you get ahead of the competition among other candidates.

Having a lifetime subscription to Babbel means you can brush up on your skills or learn an additional language any time you want – forever.

Get lifetime access to learn all 14 languages

Practice with 10-15 minute bite-sized lessons that fit conveniently into your schedule

Cover a wide range of useful real-life topics, from travel to family, business, food & more

Use speech recognition technology to keep your pronunciation on point

Learn at a variety of skill levels, from beginner to advanced

Get personalized review sessions to reinforce what you learn so it really sticks

Study whenever & wherever you want and your progress will be synchronized across your devices

New Babbel Account Users ONLY

For USA customers only

Use offline mode to access courses, lessons & review items when not on Wi-Fi—just download them beforehand

Languages Available: Spanish, German, Italian, French, Portuguese, Swedish, Turkish, Dutch, Polish, Indonesian, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, English

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Babbel Language Learning Lifetime Subscription over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals