Deals Reminder: Altec Lansing Nanobuds Sport Truly Wireless

Just a quick reminder for our readers about a great deal on the Altec Lansing Nanobuds Sport Nanopods Truly Wireless in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The Altec Lansing Nanobuds Sport Nanopods Truly Wireless is available in our deals store for just $34.99.

Altec Lansing NanoBuds Sport will get you into the zone during any workout. The secure Altec Lansing Helix Wings keep your earbuds in place and the IPX4 rating means their sweatproof and water resistant. Anti-microbial protection repels 99.9% of bacteria and germs that may come in contact with. With a 6 hour battery life, you never need to worry about running out of music and the portable pocket-sized charging case gives you additional 4x charges for a total of 30-hours. Dual mic clear calling allow you to hear and be heard, clearly, from the office to home and everything in between. There’s refurbished, then there’s Premium Recertified. This Headphone has passed stringent testing by Certified Technicians to ensure all components are in great working condition. This Headphone has also undergone a detailed cosmetic renewal process then been placed in the safest packaging possible to ensure your Headphone arrives at your door ready to rock. This Headphone is in retail-ready condition, or A-Grade. That means the condition is in good to excellent condition. The Headphone is used but well taken care of. May include minor scratches, minor dents, and other minor blemishes that do not significantly detract from the impressive Headphone product design. This Headphone may include a protective skin to improve look and further protect the Headphone from additional wear.

Features:

This Certified Refurbished product is tested and certified to look and work like new. The refurbishing process includes functionality testing, basic cleaning, inspection, and repackaging. The product ships with all relevant accessories, a minimum 90-day warranty, and may arrive in a generic box.

Anti-microbial protection, repels 99.9% of germs

Up to 6 hours of playtime per charge

Extra 4x charging providing up to 30 hours battery

IPX4 sweatproof and water resistant

Dual Mic Clear Calling

Whats in the Box?

Earphones

Charging Case

Eartips

Charging Cable

Instructions

Specifications:

General Information

Headphone Features: None, In-line Mic, Waterproof

Headphone Connection Types: Bluetooth

Model Number: MZX5200-CGRY

Color – Exact: Charcoal Gray

Operating Range (FT): 50

Wired or Wireless: Wireless

Headphone Type: Earbud

Item Weight (LBS): 0.5

Color – Generic: Grey

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Altec Lansing Nanobuds Sport Nanopods Truly Wireless over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals