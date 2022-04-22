Deals Reminder: 3-in-1 MagSafe Magnetic Wireless Charging Station

Just a quick reminder for our readers about the great deal on the 3-in-1 MagSafe Magnetic Wireless Charging Station in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The 3-in-1 MagSafe Magnetic Wireless Charging Station is available in our deals store for just $49.99, which is a saving of 21% off the normal price.

The wireless charging stand is a must-have for iPhone 12/iPhone 13. It’s the perfect place to charge an iPhone on your desk, and it can also charge other devices at the same time. It has a powerful magnetic force and accurate and efficient charging. The Apple charging stand can be adjusted up to 45° for different uses. It also has an integrated smart chip and advanced detection technology to ensure its safety. No over-voltage, over-current, short-circuit, and more. 3-in-1 wireless charging stand. Charge your phone, iWatch, & AirPods

Charge your phone, iWatch, & AirPods Universal compatibility. Suitable for any Qi charging mobile phone or other earplugs with a wireless charging case

Suitable for any Qi charging mobile phone or other earplugs with a wireless charging case Magnetic alignment. Automatically repositions your phone for accurate & efficient charging

Automatically repositions your phone for accurate & efficient charging Flexible viewing angle. Can be adjusted up & down 45°

Can be adjusted up & down 45° LED charging indicator. Turns from red to blue

Turns from red to blue One-piece aluminum alloy. Beautiful, sturdy, & durable

Beautiful, sturdy, & durable Rubber pad. Keeps the iPhone MagSafe charger stable

Keeps the iPhone MagSafe charger stable Built-in smart chip. Provides protection against over-voltage, over-current, short-circuit, temperature control, foreign body detection, & more NOTE: Includes charging stand ONLY

Specs Color: black

Dimensions: 4.13″ x 3.74″ x 6.22″

Magnetic wireless for phone: 15W max

iWatch: 2.5W

AirPods: 3W

Match with 1M USB-C cable

Compact & portable

Manufacturer’s 12-month warranty Compatibility iPhone 13/13 Pro/13 Pro Max/13 Mini/12/12 Pro/12 Pro Max/12 Mini

iWatch 7/6/5/SE/4/3/2

AirPods with wireless charging case Includes 3-in-1 MagSafe Magnetic Wireless Charging Station

Type-C Cable

Manual

You can find out more details about this great deal on the 3-in-1 MagSafe Magnetic Wireless Charging Station over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals