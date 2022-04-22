Geeky Gadgets

Deals Reminder: 3-in-1 MagSafe Magnetic Wireless Charging Station

3-in-1 MagSafe Magnetic Wireless Charging Station

Just a quick reminder for our readers about the great deal on the 3-in-1 MagSafe Magnetic Wireless Charging Station in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The 3-in-1 MagSafe Magnetic Wireless Charging Station is available in our deals store for just $49.99, which is a saving of 21% off the normal price.

The wireless charging stand is a must-have for iPhone 12/iPhone 13. It’s the perfect place to charge an iPhone on your desk, and it can also charge other devices at the same time. It has a powerful magnetic force and accurate and efficient charging. The Apple charging stand can be adjusted up to 45° for different uses. It also has an integrated smart chip and advanced detection technology to ensure its safety. No over-voltage, over-current, short-circuit, and more.

  • 3-in-1 wireless charging stand. Charge your phone, iWatch, & AirPods
  • Universal compatibility. Suitable for any Qi charging mobile phone or other earplugs with a wireless charging case
  • Magnetic alignment. Automatically repositions your phone for accurate & efficient charging
  • Flexible viewing angle. Can be adjusted up & down 45°
  • LED charging indicator. Turns from red to blue
  • One-piece aluminum alloy. Beautiful, sturdy, & durable
  • Rubber pad. Keeps the iPhone MagSafe charger stable
  • Built-in smart chip. Provides protection against over-voltage, over-current, short-circuit, temperature control, foreign body detection, & more

NOTE: Includes charging stand ONLY

Specs

  • Color: black
  • Dimensions: 4.13″ x 3.74″ x 6.22″
  • Magnetic wireless for phone: 15W max
  • iWatch: 2.5W
  • AirPods: 3W
  • Match with 1M USB-C cable
  • Compact & portable
  • Manufacturer’s 12-month warranty

Compatibility

  • iPhone 13/13 Pro/13 Pro Max/13 Mini/12/12 Pro/12 Pro Max/12 Mini
  • iWatch 7/6/5/SE/4/3/2
  • AirPods with wireless charging case

Includes

  • 3-in-1 MagSafe Magnetic Wireless Charging Station
  • Type-C Cable
  • Manual

You can find out more details about this great deal on the 3-in-1 MagSafe Magnetic Wireless Charging Station over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

