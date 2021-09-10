Deals: PS5 Dual Station Charging Dock, Save 52%

We have a great deal for our readers on the PS5 Dual Station Charging Dock in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.
The PS5 Dual Station Dock is available in our deals store for $23.99, that is a saving of 52% off the normal price.
This PS5 Dual Station Charging Dock comes with built-in connectors, allowing you to securely store and charge two PS5 controllers simultaneously without having to connect them to the PS5 system. No more waiting for the one to be full before charging the other! With an anti-slip grip, you are guaranteed that your controllers will not slip or fall from the stand. Its fast-charging feature charges your device quickly. This charger is sleek, matching the aesthetic of your new console.
- Specifically designed for PS5 controllers
- Dual outputs to charge two controllers simultaneously
- Anti-slip grip ensures your controllers will not slip or fall from the dock
- Fast-charging function powers up your controllers quick
Note: Controllers NOT included.
Specs
- Color: black
- Materials: ABS
- Dimensions: 1.3″H x 5.9″L x 3″W
- Anti-slip grip
- Fast-charging
- Portable & durable
- Manufacturer’s 30-day warranty
Includes
- 1x PS5 Dual Station Charging Dock
- 1x Charging Cable
