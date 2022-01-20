Deals: Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle, Save 98%

We have an awesome deal on the Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store, you can save 98% off the normal price.

The Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle is available in our deals store for $59.99, that is a saving of 98% off the regular price.

The JavaScript Beginner Bootcamp is your one-stop shop when it comes to learning the language of JavaScript. The course starts from scratch and builds up your understanding of the world’s most popular programming language. View JavaScript in action with whiteboard videos optimized for viewing on your smartphone. You can also practice JavaScript in your web browser! You’ll finish this course with an understanding of JavaScript that will let you take a deeper dive into the language and possibly launch you into a new career as a JavaScript web developer. Access 188 lectures & 20 hours of content 24/7

Learn basics of JavaScript

Create interactive webpage & deploy to the web

Become interview ready with whiteboard algorithm challenges

Build a Portfolio Page with HTML & CSS

Visually understand the JavaScript Language

Look under the hood to understand how JavaScript works

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals