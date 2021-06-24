Deals: Openfit Fitness & Wellness App 3-Year Subscription, Save 30%

We have a great deal on the Openfit Fitness & Wellness App 3-Year Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store, you can save 30% off the normal price, that’s a great deal and saving.

The Openfit Fitness & Wellness App 3-Year Subscription is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $199.95.

Openfit makes healthy living achievable by integrating fitness, nutrition, and wellness in one place. With Openfit, you can choose from our structured programs, monthly challenges, and hundreds of live and on-demand workouts, including barre, Pilates, cardio, strength training, yoga, stretching, and more! With the Openfit app, you can create a customized meal plan, track your calories and macros, and access thousands of tasty recipes! Whether your goal is to lose weight, get in shape, or feel better overall, Openfit has the right plan for you.

Important Details

Length of access: 3 years

This plan is only available to new users

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Device per license: 1

Access options: desktop & mobile

Software version: latest

Updates included

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Openfit Fitness & Wellness App 3-Year Subscription over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

