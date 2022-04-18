Deals: OMNIA Q Hot Wireless Charging Cup Heater, Save 23%

If you want to keep your coffee or tea warm at your desk then the OMNIA Q Hot Wireless Charging Cup Heater is the perfect solution.

The OMNIA Q Hot Wireless Charging Cup Heater is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $49.99, it normally retails for $65.

OMNIA Q Hot is just the perfect addition to your desk. It works as a fast-charging wireless pad with up to 15W of charging power. Aside from that, it’s a mug warmer too! Paste the included Sticky Cup Pad at the bottom of your ceramic, steel, or glass mug, place it on top of the pad, and it will heat up your drink up to 131°F. It’s that easy! Keep your phone fully charged while enjoying a cozy drink with OMNIA Q Hot.

Power up the OMNIA Q Hot Place your smartphone on the charging pad and make sure the charging icon is showing on the screen Smart Auto Disconnect automatically turns power off after 4 hours of use

Connect your OMNIA Q Hot to the USB-C to USB-A charging cable and QC 18W adapter Attach the adhesive heat pad to the bottom of your mug Put the mug on top of OMNIA Q Hot for heating up your drink

Notes:

Do NOT use USB-C to USB-C cable

Mugs are NOT included in the product set

To activate the heating function, a QC 3.0 18W fast charging adapter with 12V-1.5A charging rate is required

For your safety, please do NOT touch the adhesive heat pad and leave it to cool down for 5 to 10 minutes after using it

Do NOT wash; water or liquids may cause a reduction in the stickiness of the pad

Keep the sticky part dry to prolong the life of the pad

Compatible with ceramics, glass, stainless steel

Recommended for flat bottomed mugs; narrow bottom and double wall are NOT recommended

You can find out more details about the OMNIA Q Hot Wireless Charging Cup Heater over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

