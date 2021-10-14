Deals: Odyssey ODY1811FPV Galaxy Seeker II Drone, Save 20%

We have an amazing deal on the Odyssey ODY1811FPV Galaxy Seeker II Drone in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store, you can save 20% off the regular price.
The Odyssey ODY1811FPV Galaxy Seeker II Drone is available in our deals store for just $79.98, it normally retails for $99.
- Outdoor flyer
- Multiple speeds
- Record HD video and photos
- Auto hover
- Auto start and stop
- 360 flips
- LCD screen for live streaming
Just use your 2.4 GHz 4-channel remotes throttle stick to determine your altitude and release the stick. Galaxy Seeker II maintains its altitude automatically! Even rip off 360-degree stunts and maneuver at multiple speeds. Drone includes rechargeable battery and 4 GB micro-SD card. Remote transmitter uses 4 AA batteries not included. Galaxy Seeker II puts the latest technology at your command!
You can find out more information about this great deal on the Odyssey ODY1811FPV Galaxy Seeker II Drone over at our deals store at the link below.
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.