Deals: Microsoft Surface Go 10″ (MHN-00001) 1.6GHz 4GB RAM 64GB SSD – Platinum (Refurbished: Grade A)

Imagine a device that combines the portability of a tablet with the power of a laptop. A device that is so lightweight and compact, you can take it anywhere, yet so powerful, it can handle all your computing needs. That device is the Microsoft Surface Go.

This hybrid tablet/laptop is designed to be slim and lightweight, making it perfect for on-the-go use. But don’t let its size fool you. Under the hood, it’s powered by a 7th Gen 1.6 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y processor with integrated Intel HD Graphics 615, ensuring smooth performance for all your tasks.

Key Features of the Microsoft Surface Go

10″ PixelSense display with 1800 x 1200 resolution and 10-point multi-touch support for a vibrant and interactive viewing experience.

Dual-core processor with 4GB RAM and a 64GB SSD for storage, providing ample power and space for your files and applications.

8MP rear and 5MP front cameras for capturing high-quality photos and making HD video calls.

Up to 9 hours of video playback, so you can binge-watch your favorite shows or work for hours without worrying about the battery.

802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1 for fast and reliable internet connectivity and pairing with compatible devices.

The Microsoft Surface Go also comes with Windows 10 S, giving you access to a wide range of apps within the Windows Store. It includes a kickstand for switching between studio or tablet mode, and supports Surface Pen for a more natural writing and drawing experience.

This device is a Grade “A” refurbished model, which means it’s in near-mint condition. It comes with a 90-day parts and labor warranty from a third party, so you can purchase with confidence.

The Microsoft Surface Go is more than just a device. It’s a tool that can enhance your productivity, unleash your creativity, and keep you connected wherever you go. So why wait? Get your Microsoft Surface Go today and experience the power of a laptop and the convenience of a tablet in one sleek and stylish package.

