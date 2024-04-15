Deals: Mercato Open-Ear Bluetooth Headphones, save 28%

Welcome to the future of sound. The Mercato Open-Ear Headphones are here to revolutionize your listening experience. Imagine being able to enjoy your favorite tunes, podcasts, or calls without shutting out the world around you. Sounds impossible, right? Not anymore. Mercato’s innovative headphones use directional audio technology to direct sound waves towards your ears, enhancing your personal audio experience while minimizing what others can hear.

These headphones are designed to sit outside your ears, allowing you to stay aware of your surroundings. No more worrying about missing important announcements on your commute or not hearing a car horn while jogging. And the best part? They don’t go inside or over your ear canal, but rest in front of your ears for a pain-free listening experience.

Key Features of Mercato Open-Ear Headphones

Superior Sound Quality: Enjoy premium sound quality with deep bass and dynamic range.

Enjoy premium sound quality with deep bass and dynamic range. IPX5 Water Resistance: Suitable for heavy sweat and extreme weather conditions.

Suitable for heavy sweat and extreme weather conditions. Lightweight Design: Weighing only 28g, these headphones ensure comfort and secure fit for all-day wear.

Weighing only 28g, these headphones ensure comfort and secure fit for all-day wear. Long Battery Life: Offers a 6-hour battery life for music and calls.

Offers a 6-hour battery life for music and calls. Dual Noise-Canceling Microphones: Make and take calls without interference.

The Mercato Open-Ear Headphones are designed to loop over your ear for a secure fit. They are lightweight at 28g, ensuring comfort and a secure fit for all-day wear. Whether you’re working out, commuting, or just relaxing at home, these headphones are designed to stay put.

But that’s not all. These headphones are also IPX5 water-resistant, making them suitable for heavy sweat and extreme weather conditions. So, whether you’re running in the rain or sweating it out in the gym, your headphones will keep up with you.

The Mercato Open-Ear Headphones also offer premium sound quality with deep bass and dynamic range. They feature dual noise-canceling microphones for making and taking calls without interference. And with a 6-hour battery life for music and calls, you can stay connected and entertained all day long.

The headphones come in a sleek black design, with dimensions of 2.3″ x 4.9″ x 5.5″ and a weight of 28g. They use Bluetooth 5.2 and have a frequency response of 20Hz-20KHz. The wireless range is 30ft (10 meters) and the single-use battery life is 6 hours. The headphones have a standby time of 160 hours and a charge time of 1.5 hours.

The package includes the Mercato Open-Ear Headphones, a charging cable, and a user manual. And to top it all off, the headphones come with a manufacturer’s lifetime warranty.

So, are you ready to experience the future of sound? Order your Mercato Open-Ear Headphones today and enjoy a listening experience like no other.

