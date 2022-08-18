Deals: JumpStory Premium Plan, Save 95%

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the JumpStory Premium Plan in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The JumpStory Premium Plan is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $19.99, that is a saving of 95% off the normal price.

Boost your content library with unlimited access to millions of high-performing & authentic stock images, vectors, icons, and illustrations. Authentic and ‘real’ stock images found via JumpStory outperform conventional stock photos by up to 80%. Stock photos provide a great way to add graphics to your online content without producing the images yourself. However, they need to be authentic. On JumpStory we help you save time by removing stock images that: are uninspiring and generic

are not authentic looking

feel spammy JumpStory focuses on images that move people. This means that we primarily offer access to images of lifestyle, people, emotions, nature, traveling, marketing, health, food, holidays, landscapes, wallpapers, countries & cities. In addition to millions of visuals JumpStory also includes smart features like one-click background removal & image editor. Quick search. Photos, illustrations, icons, & vectors

Photos, illustrations, icons, & vectors 80% better results. Compared to traditional stock images

Compared to traditional stock images Unlimited access. No limits on searching & using images

No limits on searching & using images Smart design tools. Background removal, online image editor, etc. JumpStory: Premium Plan Access for 1 year

Millions of authentic stock photos, vectors, illustrations & icons

Unlimited access & use with a Global Insurance

Exclusive photos and cinemagraphs

Image archive with a smart image editor

Personal search assistant

Background removal

Unique perks

Single user

You can find out more details about this great deal on the JumpStory Premium Plan over at the Geeky Gadgets Deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals