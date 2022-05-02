Deals: FastestVPN Lifetime Subscription for $19.99

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the FastestVPN Lifetime Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

In today’s age of hackers and spies, it’s absolutely essential to protect your browsing activity by using a VPN. Not having one could leave you vulnerable to cyber attacks, and could cause you to lose or compromise sensitive information that no one else but you should have access to, like bank information, passwords on various accounts, photos, credit card numbers, and other personal information. FastestVPN offers a smart, easy-to-use service for all devices including Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Smart TV and your router. As the name implies, this high-powered VPN operates with 99.9% uptime and gives you access to more than 350 high-speed servers around the globe. Plus, with a NAT firewall, ad blocker, anti-malware software, and a strict no-logging policy, FastestVPN is extremely committed to keeping your online activity protected. Don’t wait until you experience a cyber attack to increase your cybersecurity. Hackers are finding more and more ways to get to your sensitive information, and it’s important to make sure you are safe from these breaches. FastestVPN provides the preventative measures you need to ensure your family’s digital safety and security – for life. TenBestVPNs: “FastestVPN is one of the most promising VPN services in the market.” P2P optimized servers let you download & stream HD video w/ zero buffering and complete anonymity

Utilizes military-grade 256-bit AES encryption on all of its 350+ servers

Unlimited server switches and bandwidth

NAT firewall provides an additional layer of protection

Malware protection ensures the sites you visit are safe to access

Ad blocker prevents unfavorable ads from popping up on your screen

Internet kill switch protects your IP from being exposed if your connection drops

No logging policy guarantees nobody will ever have your private information

Bypass geo-restrictions & unlock any site you want

Supports USA Netflix

Split tunneling* grant you access to choose which app to use through VPN tunneling

Smart Connect lets you connect to the fastest server

Use on 5 different devices at once *Split Tunneling feature is unavailable in app for Windows

System Requirements Windows

Android

Mac

Router

iOS

Kodi

PS4

Xbox

Roku

Raspberry Pi

Apple TV

OpenELEC

Kindle Important Details Redemption: must redeem within 30 days of purchase

Length of access: lifetime

Restrictions: up to 5 simultaneous connections

350+ servers in 41+ countries

Unlimited bandwidth

256-bit AES encryption

Zero logging

Ad blocker

NAT firewall

Anti-malware

24/7 technical support

Unlimited server switches

Internet kill switch

