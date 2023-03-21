Deals: Double Barrel Digital Night Vision Binoculars, save 56%

We have a fantastic deal on the Double Barrel Digital Night Vision Binoculars in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.
The Double Barrel Digital Vision Binoculars are available in our deals store for $129.99, they normally retail for $297, so that is a saving of 56%.
These digital night vision binoculars are designed to be multifunctional to give you the most comfortable view without harming your eyes. The two 3W infrared illuminator LEDs in the eyepiece screen emit infrared light that penetrates deep into the night to illuminate objects normally invisible to the human eye. With a 4x zooming feature, the double barrel digital night vision binoculars will help you to enjoy the beautiful night sky in more detail.
- Infrared illuminator. Can be used day & night without being limited by ambient light
- 3W infrared LED screen. Enables you to observe the target in complete darkness
- TFT widescreen display. Can customize the focus for clear viewing
- Multifunctional. Allows you to take a photo, record a video, & playback
- Wide application. Perfect for you to observe wildlife, hunting, camping, outdoor exploration, & more
Specs
- Color: black
- Material: plastic
- Dimensions: 22.5 * 17.4 * 8.5cm
- Weight: 2.2lbs
- Aperture: F 1.2 f=25mm
- Viewing distance in full darkness: 200-300m
- Lens angle: FOV=10°
- Power: 9V
- Maximum magnification: 4x
- Objective lens diameter: 20-24mm
- Waterproof grade: IP56
- Picture resolution
- 1m: 1280×960
- VGA: 640×480
- Video resolution
- 720P: 1280×720@30FPS
- VGA: 640×480@30FPS
- Storage: 32g TF Card (included)
- USB interface: Micro USB 2.0
- Automatic shutdown: 1 min / 3 min / 5 min / off
- Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty
Includes
- Double Barrel Digital Night Vision Binoculars
- USB Cable
- Instruction Manual
You can find out more details about this great deal on the Double Barrel Night Vision Binoculars over at the Geeky Gadgets Deals store at the link below.
