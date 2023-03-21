Deals: Double Barrel Digital Night Vision Binoculars, save 56%

We have a fantastic deal on the Double Barrel Digital Night Vision Binoculars in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The Double Barrel Digital Vision Binoculars are available in our deals store for $129.99, they normally retail for $297, so that is a saving of 56%.

These digital night vision binoculars are designed to be multifunctional to give you the most comfortable view without harming your eyes. The two 3W infrared illuminator LEDs in the eyepiece screen emit infrared light that penetrates deep into the night to illuminate objects normally invisible to the human eye. With a 4x zooming feature, the double barrel digital night vision binoculars will help you to enjoy the beautiful night sky in more detail. Infrared illuminator. Can be used day & night without being limited by ambient light

Can be used day & night without being limited by ambient light 3W infrared LED screen. Enables you to observe the target in complete darkness

Enables you to observe the target in complete darkness TFT widescreen display. Can customize the focus for clear viewing

Can customize the focus for clear viewing Multifunctional. Allows you to take a photo, record a video, & playback

Allows you to take a photo, record a video, & playback Wide application. Perfect for you to observe wildlife, hunting, camping, outdoor exploration, & more

Specs Color: black

Material: plastic

Dimensions: 22.5 * 17.4 * 8.5cm

Weight: 2.2lbs

Aperture: F 1.2 f=25mm

Viewing distance in full darkness: 200-300m

Lens angle: FOV=10°

Power: 9V

Maximum magnification: 4x

Objective lens diameter: 20-24mm

Waterproof grade: IP56

Picture resolution 1m: 1280×960 VGA: 640×480

Video resolution 720P: 1280×720@30FPS VGA: 640×480@30FPS

Storage: 32g TF Card (included)

USB interface: Micro USB 2.0

Automatic shutdown: 1 min / 3 min / 5 min / off

Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty Includes Double Barrel Digital Night Vision Binoculars

USB Cable

Instruction Manual

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Double Barrel Night Vision Binoculars over at the Geeky Gadgets Deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals