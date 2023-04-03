Deals: Desklab Portable Touchscreen Monitor (4K), save 58%

We have a great deal for our readers on the Desklab Portable Touchscreen Monitor (4K) in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, you can save 58% off the regular price.

The Desklab Portable Touchscreen Monitor (4K) is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $289, the device normally retails for $700.

An extra screen is a great tool to help you work more efficiently, whether you are coding, sketching, studying, or even gaming. But Desklab isn’t just another monitor that mirrors and distorts your device’s screen. This versatile, ultra-portable 4K screen can transform your laptop into a fully functional touch panel that optimizes your ability to design, make music, manage data, chat, and more. With USB-C, HDMI, and 3.5mm auxiliary ports, you can connect to your laptop, desktop, phone, tablet, or even your favorite gaming system in an instant. It’s your screen, your charger, your speakers, and it’s fully customizable to be whatever else you need. Get rid of all the clutter in your briefcase or backpack. Desklab is all you need! 4K Resolution. Enjoy your favorite content in stunning clarity

Enjoy your favorite content in stunning clarity Touchscreen. Easily navigate your apps with just a few swipes

Easily navigate your apps with just a few swipes Versatile. Equipped with USB-C, HDMI, & 3.5mm auxiliary ports

Equipped with USB-C, HDMI, & 3.5mm auxiliary ports Plug & Play. No set up required

No set up required Portable & Lightweight. Free up space and carry it with you anywhere

Free up space and carry it with you anywhere Universal Compatibility. Connect any laptop, desktop, smartphone, tablet & gaming console NOTES: Touchscreen is NOT guaranteed to work on all devices This monitor does NOT include a stand Only comes with a USB-C to USB-C and HDMI to mini HDMI cable. You will need to buy extra adaptors for your other devices

You can find out more details on this great deal on the Desklab Portable Touchscreen Monitor (4K) over at the Geeky Gadgets Deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals