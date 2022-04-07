Deals: ColorBuds 2 True Wireless Headphones

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the ColorBuds 2 True Wireless Headphones in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

The ColorBuds 2 True Wireless Headphones come in a choice of three colors, white, black or gold and they retail for $79.99.

ColorBuds 2: The perfect personalized sound, right out of the box With ColorBuds 2, you can create an audio profile that’s 100% unique to you. That means you can listen to music, podcasts, and audiobooks in crystal clear clarity—the way they were meant to be heard. It’s equipped with SoundID technology, which only takes a minute to use and delivers personalized sound that is unmatched by any other device on the market. You’ll be able to hear your favorite music like it’s being played for you live in the studio, or you can fully immerse yourself in a podcast or book as if the author is sitting next to you reading it aloud.

And with features like 7mm dynamic driver with aptX Adaptive and AAC audio codec, QuietMax active noise cancellation technology, Bluetooth 5.2, and Qualcomm TrueWireless Mirroring technology, ColorBuds 2 is beyond cutting-edge—it will be your new best friend when it comes to listening to your favorite content.

Specs Color: white

Earbud dimensions: 1.06″ x 0.83″ x 0.79″

Charging case dimensions: 2.36″ x 1.18″ x 1.50″

Single earbud weight: 4.9g

Charging case weight: 34.5g

Gross weight: 44.3g

Single earbud battery capacity: 55mAh

Charging case battery capacity: 410mAh

Earbud charging time: 70 minutes

Case charging time (wired): aptX/85 minutes

Playtime (ANC on) Earbud fully charged: 6 hours Case & earbuds fully charged: 18 hours

Playtime (ANC off) Earbud fully charged: 8 hours Case & earbuds fully charged: 24 hours

Speaker impedance: 32 Ω

Bluetooth version: 5.2

Bluetooth range: 10m (open space)

Bluetooth protocols: HFP/ A2DP/ AVRCP

Input: 5V 1A

Working temperature: 0 ℃ ~ 45 ℃

Frequency range: 2.400 GHz ~ 2.4835 GHz

IPX5 water resistant

Intuitive touch control

Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty Includes ColorBuds 2 True Wireless Headphones (White)

Charging Case

Eartips

Charging Cable

Instruction Manual

ColorBuds 2 True Wireless Headphones

