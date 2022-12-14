Deals: CASA HUB A07 USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 4K60Hz 7-in-1 Hub

We have a great deal on the CASA HUB A07 USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 4K60Hz 7-in-1 Hub in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The CASA HUB A07 USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 4K60Hz 7-in-1 Hub is available in our deals store for just $97, a saving of 18% off the regular price.

Compact and lightweight, the CASA Hub A07 is the perfect solution for your home or office. This 7-in-1 hub has been designed to support a wide range of devices, including 4K@60Hz display and 10 Gbps transfer speed. It also features a sleek design with an aluminum casing. The hub supports the PD charging function for your laptops and iPads. Its port configuration is also very versatile, allowing multiple USB-A ports and card readers to be used simultaneously. As well as being able to connect with your devices, this hub also comes with some handy features such as fast charge support and compatibility with macOS, iPadOS, Windows OS, and Chromebook OS. USB-C PD 100W. Power Delivery Pass-Through charging up to 100W

You can find out more details about this great deal on the CASA HUB A07 USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 4K60Hz 7-in-1 Hub over at our deals store at the link below.

