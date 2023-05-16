Deals: Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain, Save 61%

We have a great deal on the Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, you can save 61% off the normal price, it is available in our deals store for just $18.99.
No one wants the bulky and tangled chargers anymore…and if all the power we need can be put in a little device, we’d take it. Right? This Smart Keychain replaces the typical charging cable and uses the microcomputer electronic system to wirelessly charge the touch-sensitive Apple Watch by simply placing the watch on a black magnetic charger. It’s easy to use. The strong magnetic adsorption allows you to adjust the angle freely without deviating from the charger center. This charger with a built-in 950mAh lithium-ion battery can charge all Apple Watch series. Portable, and pocket-size when you’re outdoors, the pocket size of portable charger will be carried around and it’s easy to put in your pocket and bag while you’re exercising.
- Wireless charging via magnetic center ring
- Four LED lights indicate charging status
- Built-in 950mAh battery can charge all Apple Watch series
- Portable, pocket-size allows easy carrying & storage
- Smart keychain can be charged while charging
Specs
- Color: black
- Finish: matte
- Materials: plastic, metal
- Product dimensions: 2.5″W x 3″H x 0.5″D
- Output: magnet wireless charger
- Input: microUSB 5V-350mA
- Power button: press 3 seconds (on), press the button (off)
- Built-in 950mAh battery
- 4 LED lights
- Safety protection: overheat, over-current, over-voltage, short circuit
- Manufacturer’s 30-day warranty
Compatibility
- All Apple Watch series
Includes
- Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain
- Charging Power Cable
- Manual
You can find out more information about this great deal on the Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain over at the Geeky Gadgets Deals store sat the link below.
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.