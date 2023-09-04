Deals: 9″ Wireless Heads Up Car Display with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility and Phone Mirroring

We have an amazing deal on the 9″ Wireless Heads Up Car Display with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility and Phone Mirroring in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, you can save 64% off the normal price.

The 9″ Wireless Heads Up Car Display with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility and Phone Mirroring is available in the GeekyGadgets Deals store for $104.99 it normally retails for $289.99.

his 9″ Wireless Heads Up Car Display is compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and wireless compatible mirror linking functions. Effortlessly navigate, control music playback, and manage calls using Siri or Google Assistant via the 1024×600 resolution full HD 9″ IPS touch screen. Designed for convenience, the self-adhesive bracket allows simple dashboard installation without altering your current stereo setup. Enjoy optimal visibility day and night with automatic and manual brightness adjustment. It also has powerful 4Ω 3W speakers, supporting various music sources including Bluetooth, TF card, USB, and FM radio. With compatibility across 99% of vehicles and a non-obtrusive 9″ design, our Car Display enhances driving without compromising sightlines.

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto. Compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and wireless compatible mirror linking functions

Compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and wireless compatible mirror linking functions 9″ FHD IPS touch screen. Make a phone call & display everything on the big screen without having to struggle to find your phone

Make a phone call & display everything on the big screen without having to struggle to find your phone Great mount. Self-adhesive bracket can be fixed to the dashboard for easy disassembly & storage

Self-adhesive bracket can be fixed to the dashboard for easy disassembly & storage Automatic & manual brightness adjustment. Brightness control helps to avoid eye pain in dark environments or at night

Brightness control helps to avoid eye pain in dark environments or at night 4Ω 3W speakers. Provides you with multiple ways to listen to music, including connection through Bluetooth, TF card, USB & auxiliary cable

Provides you with multiple ways to listen to music, including connection through Bluetooth, TF card, USB & auxiliary cable Built-in preset equalizer. With user-defined 16 band high-definition equalizer & 12 adjustable frequencies

With user-defined 16 band high-definition equalizer & 12 adjustable frequencies Compatible with 99% of cars. Lighter power supply, 12-24V voltage, almost suitable for various cars, Sedans & trucks

You can find out more details about this great deal on the 9″ Wireless Heads Up Car Display with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility and Phone Mirroring over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals