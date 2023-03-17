Deals: 65W 6-Port Complete Car Charger, save 63%

We have an awesome deal on the 65W 6-Port Complete Car Charger, in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

The 65W 6-Port Complete Car Charger is available in our deals store for just $24.99, a saving of 63% off the regular price.

The All-Aport Multi Port Car Charger is a multi-functional power charger that supports simultaneous charging of multiple devices. It’s an extended charging hub with a 65W power output, which allows you to charge two items simultaneously at their fastest speed possible. The external design makes it easy to carry around and use in your car. Never be without a car charger again for everyone aboard your vehicle! 6 ports. Charge 6 devices simultaneously

Charge 6 devices simultaneously 65W power output. Allows you to charge two items simultaneously at their fastest speed possible

Allows you to charge two items simultaneously at their fastest speed possible Universal. Compatible with most cars

Compatible with most cars Convenient design. Flexible enough to be carried around & used in your car

Flexible enough to be carried around & used in your car Safe charging. Features protection against overvoltage, over temperature, short circuit & more

Specs Specs Color: black

Materials: ABS, PC

Line length: 1.5m/59.06″ approx

Input:12-24V

Car charger part output: A Port:5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A C Port: 5V/3A, 9V/2.22A, 12V/1.67A Maximum output at the same time: 5V/3A Extension output: A Port:5V/2.4A , C Port:5V/2.4A A port + A port maximum output: 5V/3.1A

Maximum output: 65.5W

Quick charge

Stable output

You can find out more details about this great deal on the 65W 6-Port Complete Car Charger over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals